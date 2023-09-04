Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Fujiyama Spectra Pro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Spectra Pro starts at Rs. 54,384 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Fujiyama Spectra Pro sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Fujiyama Spectra Pro price starts at ₹ 54,384 and goes upto ₹ 79,975 (Ex-showroom). Fujiyama Spectra Pro comes in 3 variants. Fujiyama Spectra Pro top variant price is ₹ 79,975.
₹54,384*
25 Kmph
80-90 Km
₹57,003*
25 Kmph
80-90 Km
₹79,975*
25 Kmph
80-90 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price