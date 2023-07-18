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Spectra ProPriceRangeSpecifications
Fujiyama Spectra Pro Front View
1/5
Fujiyama Spectra Pro Headlight
2/5
Fujiyama Spectra Pro Speedometer
3/5
Fujiyama Spectra Pro Front Wheel
4/5
Fujiyama Spectra Pro Seat
5/5

Fujiyama Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
83,738*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah

Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah Prices

The Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah, is listed at ₹83,738 (ex-showroom).

Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah Mileage

All variants of the Spectra Pro offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah Engine and Transmission

Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Spectra Pro's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands or the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.

Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah Specs & Features

The Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah has Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Fujiyama Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah Price

Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah

₹ 83,738*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,975
Insurance
3,763
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,738
EMI@1,800/mo
Add to Compare
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Fujiyama Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1725 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Saddle Height
735 mm
Width
695 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
80-90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
No
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.8 Kwh
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium
Fujiyama Spectra Pro 60 V, 30 Ah EMI
EMI1,620 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
75,364
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
75,364
Interest Amount
21,828
Payable Amount
97,192

Fujiyama Spectra Pro other Variants

Spectra Pro 48 V, 28 Ah

₹ 57,732*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,384
Insurance
3,348
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,732
EMI@1,241/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Spectra Pro 60 V, 28 Ah

₹ 60,393*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
57,003
Insurance
3,390
On-Road Price in Delhi
60,393
EMI@1,298/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fujiyama Spectra Pro Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Spectra ProvsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
Spectra ProvsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
Spectra ProvsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Spectra ProvsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
Spectra ProvsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
Spectra ProvsGig

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