The Spectra Pro 60 V, 28 Ah, is listed at ₹60,393 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Spectra Pro offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In the Spectra Pro's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands or the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.
The Spectra Pro 60 V, 28 Ah has Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.