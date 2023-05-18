Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
EMotorad EMX on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 55,000.
Visit your nearest
EMotorad EMX on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 55,000.
Visit your nearest
EMotorad EMX dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
EMotorad EMX on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the EMotorad EMX is mainly compared to Gemopai Miso which starts at Rs. 44,000 in Pune, YUKIE Yuvee which starts at Rs. 44,385 in Pune and Gowel ZX starting at Rs. 44,456 in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price EMotorad EMX STD ₹ 55,000
*Ex-showroom price