EMotorad EMX on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 55,000.
Visit your nearest
EMotorad EMX dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
EMotorad EMX on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the EMotorad EMX is mainly compared to Gemopai Miso which starts at Rs. 44,000 in Chennai, YUKIE Yuvee which starts at Rs. 44,385 in Chennai and Gowel ZX starting at Rs. 44,456 in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price EMotorad EMX STD ₹ 55,000
*Ex-showroom price