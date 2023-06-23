Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Multistrada 1260 comes with 1262 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Multistrada 1260 starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Multistrada 1260 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ducati Multistrada 1260 price starts at ₹ 17.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 24.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada 1260 comes in 3 variants. Ducati Multistrada 1260 top variant price is ₹ 19.99 Lakhs.
STD BS6
₹17.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1262 cc
158 PS @ 9500 rpm
S BS6
₹19.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1262 cc
158 PS @ 9500 rpm
Enduro BS6
₹19.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1262 cc
158.25 PS @ 9500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
