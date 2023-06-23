HT Auto
Ducati Multistrada 1260

17.8 - 24.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Ducati Multistrada 1260 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 Specs

Ducati Multistrada 1260 comes with 1262 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Multistrada 1260 starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Multistrada 1260 sits in the ...

Ducati Multistrada 1260 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Enduro BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
254 kg
Fuel Capacity
30 L
Saddle Height
840 - 880 mm
Wheelbase
1592 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR19,Rear :-170/60-ZR17`
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
158.25 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1262 cc
Clutch
Light action, wet, multi-plate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action onover-run
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta DVT, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable Timing
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
106 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment. Electronicspring pre-load adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evo. Aluminum single-sidedswingarm
Front Suspension
Sachs 48 mm fully adjustable USD forks. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustmentwith Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evo
Riding Modes
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Bosch Cornering ABS +DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Cornering Lights, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evo, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down, Cruise control, Hands-Free,
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Ducati News

Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh, bookings open
23 Jun 2023
Players get to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S in PUBG Mobile with the latest V2.6 update
You can now ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S while playing PUBG Mobile
24 May 2023
Ducati plans to launch several new motorcycles in the Indian markets.
Ducati motorcycles to be offered with benefits up to 4 lakh: Details
19 May 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
11 May 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
Ducati Monster SP launched at 15.95 lakh: Will rival Triumph Street Triple R and Kawasaki Z900
2 May 2023
View all
 

Ducati Multistrada 1260 Variants & Price List

Ducati Multistrada 1260 price starts at ₹ 17.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 24.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada 1260 comes in 3 variants. Ducati Multistrada 1260 top variant price is ₹ 19.99 Lakhs.

STD BS6
17.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1262 cc
158 PS @ 9500 rpm
S BS6
19.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1262 cc
158 PS @ 9500 rpm
Enduro BS6
19.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1262 cc
158.25 PS @ 9500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

