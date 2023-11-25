Saved Articles

Ducati DesertX STD

1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
6/17
19.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati DesertX Key Specs
Engine937 cc
Power111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Speed209 kmph
DesertX STD Latest Updates

DesertX falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of DesertX STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 19.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is

  • Fuel Capacity: 21 L
  • Length: 2390 mm
  • Max Power: 111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
  • Engine Type: 11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
    Ducati DesertX STD Price

    STD
    ₹19.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    937 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,91,000
    RTO
    1,43,280
    Insurance
    45,946
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,80,226
    EMI@42,563/mo
    Ducati DesertX STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    21 L
    Ground Clearance
    250 mm
    Length
    2390 mm
    Wheelbase
    1608 mm
    Height
    1178 mm
    Kerb Weight
    223 kg
    Saddle Height
    865 mm
    Width
    960 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    265 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    373.8 km
    Max Speed
    209 kmph
    Max Power
    111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
    Stroke
    67.5 mm
    Max Torque
    92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    937 cc
    Clutch
    Assist And Slipper Clutch
    Engine Type
    11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    94 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Rear Suspension
    KYB monoshock, fully adjustable
    Front Suspension
    KYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
    Display
    5? full-TFT colour display
    Battery Capacity
    12 V - 0.7 kW
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Ducati DesertX STD EMI
    EMI38,306 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    17,82,203
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    17,82,203
    Interest Amount
    5,16,187
    Payable Amount
    22,98,390

