DesertX falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of DesertX STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 19.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is DesertX falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of DesertX STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 19.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 21 L litres. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 21 L Length: 2390 mm Max Power: 111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm Engine Type: 11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution ...Read MoreRead Less