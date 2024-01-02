Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati DesertX on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 21.95 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ducati DesertX on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 21.95 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ducati DesertX dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Ducati DesertX on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati DesertX is mainly compared to Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Bangalore, BMW R 1250 GS which starts at Rs. 20.45 Lakhs in Bangalore and Suzuki V-Strom 1050 starting at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati DesertX STD ₹ 21.95 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price