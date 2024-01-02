Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Ducati DesertX On Road Price in Bangalore

Ducati DesertX Front Right View
1/17
Ducati DesertX Left View
2/17
Ducati DesertX Rear Right Side View
3/17
Ducati DesertX Right View
4/17
Ducati DesertX Engine View
5/17
Ducati DesertX Footstand View
6/17
21.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
DesertX Price in Bangalore

Ducati DesertX on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 21.95 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati DesertX STD₹ 21.95 Lakhs
...Read More

Ducati DesertX Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹21.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
937 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,91,000
RTO
3,57,841
Insurance
45,946
On-Road Price in Bangalore
21,94,787
EMI@47,175/mo
Ducati DesertX Alternatives

Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

16.9 Lakhs
Hayabusa Price in Bangalore
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs
R 1250 GS Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs
R 1250 GS Adventure Price in Bangalore
Ducati Multistrada 950

Ducati Multistrada 950

15.49 Lakhs
Multistrada 950 Price in Bangalore
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

13.7 - 15.5 Lakhs
Tiger 900 Price in Bangalore

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ducati Bikes

    Ducati DesertX News

    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Ducati DesertX Rally comes with more suspension travel than the standard model
    Ducati DesertX Rally revealed as a more hardcore version of the motorcycle
    7 Oct 2023
    The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.
    Ducati DesertX and Diavel V4 get turn-by-turn navigation system: Details
    3 Feb 2023
    The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit.
    Ducati DesertX launched in India: 5 things you should know
    13 Dec 2022
    Ducati DesertX
    Ducati DesertX motorcycle launched at 17.91 lakh. Check specs, features
    12 Dec 2022
     Ducati DesertX News

    Ducati Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
