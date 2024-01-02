Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati DesertX on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 20.16 Lakhs.
Ducati DesertX dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Ducati DesertX on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati DesertX is mainly compared to Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Kolkata, BMW R 1250 GS which starts at Rs. 20.45 Lakhs in Kolkata and Suzuki V-Strom 1050 starting at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati DesertX STD ₹ 20.16 Lakhs
