Ducati DesertX on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 20.52 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati DesertX on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 20.52 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati DesertX dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Ducati DesertX on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ducati DesertX is mainly compared to Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Chennai, BMW R 1250 GS which starts at Rs. 20.45 Lakhs in Chennai and Suzuki V-Strom 1050 starting at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Ducati DesertX STD ₹ 20.52 Lakhs