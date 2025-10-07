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Ducati DesertX vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
DesertX vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Desertx Hayabusa
BrandDucatiSuzuki
Price₹ 19.59 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1340 cc
Power111.52 PS PS190 PS PS

Filters
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati DesertX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L-
Ground Clearance
250 mm125 mm
Length
2390 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1608 mm1480 mm
Height
1178 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg264 kg
Saddle Height
865 mm800 mm
Width
960 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel -
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
374 Km-
Max Speed
209 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1340 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
KYB monoshock, fully adjustableLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
KYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustableInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and RallyYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5” full-TFT colour display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,64,52118,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
19,59,20016,90,000
RTO
1,56,7361,35,200
Insurance
48,58544,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,52340,184

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The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
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