BMW R 1250 R comes with 1254 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R 1250 R starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW R 1250 R sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW R 1250 R price starts at ₹ 15.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW R 1250 R comes in 1 variants. BMW R 1250 R top variant price is ₹ 15.95 Lakhs.
₹15.95 Lakhs*
1254 cc
21.0 kmpl
135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm
