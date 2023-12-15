Saved Articles

BMW R 1250 R STD

18.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW R 1250 R Key Specs
Engine1254 cc
R 1250 R STD Latest Updates

R 1250 R falls under sports bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of R 1250 R STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 18.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 18 L
  • Length: 2165 mm
  • Max Power: 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.
    • ...Read More

    BMW R 1250 R STD Price

    STD
    ₹18.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1254 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,25,000
    RTO
    1,30,000
    Insurance
    39,208
    Accessories Charges
    16,250
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,10,458
    EMI@38,914/mo
    BMW R 1250 R STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    460 kg
    Fuel Reserve
    4 L
    Fuel Capacity
    18 L
    Load Capacity
    221 kg
    Length
    2165 mm
    Wheelbase
    1515 mm
    Kerb Weight
    239 kg
    Height
    1300 mm
    Saddle Height
    820 mm
    Width
    880 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    276 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    3.7s
    Top Speed
    200 kmph
    Max Power
    135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm
    Stroke
    76 mm
    Max Torque
    143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Shaft Drive
    Compression Ratio
    12.5:1
    Displacement
    1254 cc
    Clutch
    Oil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled & Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Electronic Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    102.5 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Two-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel- related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Upside-Down fork; stanchion diameter 45 mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road,Yes
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Navigation
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Automatic stability control, Hill start control
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 12 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Alternator
    Three-phase alternator 508 W (nominal power)
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    MF
    BMW R 1250 R STD EMI
    EMI35,022 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,29,412
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,29,412
    Interest Amount
    4,71,933
    Payable Amount
    21,01,345

