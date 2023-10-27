Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW R 1250 R on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 18.43 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 1250 R dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
BMW R 1250 R on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 1250 R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 12.8 Lakhs in Kolkata, Ducati Monster which starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs in Kolkata and Ducati Hypermotard 950 starting at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 1250 R STD ₹ 18.43 Lakhs
