BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV on road price in Bhagalpur starts from Rs. 59,900. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV on road price in Bhagalpur starts from Rs. 59,900. Visit your nearest BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV dealers and showrooms in Bhagalpur for best offers. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV on road price breakup in Bhagalpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD ₹ 59,900