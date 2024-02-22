Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie On Road Price in Rajkot

1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
64,990*
*On-Road Price
Rajkot
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

BattRE Electric gps:ie Price in Rajkot

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 64,990. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie gpsie STD₹ 64,990
...Read More

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Variant Wise Price List in Rajkot

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
gpsie STD
₹ 64,990*On-Road Price
110 Kmph
65 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,990
On-Road Price in Rajkot
64,990
EMI@1,397/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Check Latest Offers
Wynn Price in Rajkot
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Check Latest Offers
Magnus Price in Rajkot
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Check Electric AE-8 details
View similar Bikes
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Rajkot
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Rajkot
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
Check Latest Offers
R30 Price in Rajkot

Popular BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes

  • Popular
View all  BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes

News

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now on sale across Europe including the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy. It's already on sale in the US
Made-in-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 launched in Europe
22 Feb 2024
The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
22 Feb 2024
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits above the Shotgun 650 and is the flagship for the brand.
Royal Enfield hosts a ride across 40 cities to mark 1 year of Super Meteor 650
22 Feb 2024
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 steps in place of the Ninja 400 and will take on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at 5.24 lakh
21 Feb 2024
The Aprilia RS 457 is now available in the UK for pre-bookings with the model built and exported from Piaggio's India plant
Made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 goes on sale in the UK, priced at 6.79 lakh
21 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha WR155R

Yamaha WR155R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details