BattRE Electric gps:ie falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of BattRE Electric gps:ie gpsie STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 64,990. It offers many BattRE Electric gps:ie falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of BattRE Electric gps:ie gpsie STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 64,990. It offers many features like Keyless Ignition, Charging Point, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Geofencing and specs like: Range: 65 km/charge Max Speed: 110 kmph Body Type: Electric Bikes Battery Capacity: 48 V, 24 Ah ...Read MoreRead Less