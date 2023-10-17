BattRE Electric gps:ie falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of BattRE Electric gps:ie gpsie STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 64,990. It offers manyBattRE Electric gps:ie falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of BattRE Electric gps:ie gpsie STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 64,990. It offers many features like Keyless Ignition, Charging Point, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Geofencing and specs like:
Range: 65 km/charge
Max Speed: 110 kmph
Body Type: Electric Bikes
Battery Capacity: 48 V, 24 Ah
...Read MoreRead Less
BattRE Electric MobilityBattRE Electric gps:ie gpsie STD Price