Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.07 - 1.18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 180 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar 180 comes with 178.6 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar 180 starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar 180 sits in the ...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Height
1115 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
178.6 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction Bush
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
12 V
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Bajaj News

Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Ola Electric CEO has taken a dig at the Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations immediately after the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes a dig at Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations. Details here
12 Jul 2023
With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production
8 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Bajaj Auto releases official statement regarding Triumph Speed 400's price
8 Jul 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar 180 price starts at ₹ 1.07 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 180 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 180 top variant price is ₹ 1.07 Lakhs.

STD
1.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
178.6 cc
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

