Bajaj Pulsar 180 comes with 178.6 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar 180 starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar 180 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Bajaj Pulsar 180 price starts at ₹ 1.07 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 180 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 180 top variant price is ₹ 1.07 Lakhs.
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
178.6 cc
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
