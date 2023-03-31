Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 on road price in West Tripura starts from Rs. 98,750.
The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in West Tripura.
The lowest
Bajaj Pulsar 125 on road price in West Tripura starts from Rs. 98,750.
The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in West Tripura.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Single Seat and the most priced model is Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 125 dealers and showrooms in West Tripura for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 on road price breakup in West Tripura includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in West Tripura, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in West Tripura and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in West Tripura.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Single Seat ₹ 98,750 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat ₹ 1.08 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price