AVAN MOTORS Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Mileage

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Variants
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Variants Wise Mileage
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] price starts at ₹ 46,900
and goes up to ₹ 57,503 (Ex-showroom). Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022]
comes in 2 variants. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022]'s top variant is Xero Plus Dual Battery.
2 Variants Available
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Xero Plus Single Battery
50-60 km/charge Range (Company Claimed)
45 Kmph
₹46,900*
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Xero Plus Dual Battery
100-110 km/charge Range (Company Claimed)
45 Kmph
₹57,503*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.