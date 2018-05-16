Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022]Specs & FeaturesImages
DISCONTINUED

AVAN MOTORS Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Mileage

₹46,900 - 57,503*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Variants

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Variants Wise Mileage

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] price starts at ₹ 46,900 and goes up to ₹ 57,503 (Ex-showroom). Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] comes in 2 variants. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022]'s top variant is Xero Plus Dual Battery.
2 Variants Available
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Xero Plus Single Battery
50-60 km/charge Range (Company Claimed)
45 Kmph
₹46,900*
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Xero Plus Dual Battery
100-110 km/charge Range (Company Claimed)
45 Kmph
₹57,503*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Alternatives

Zelio Little Gracy

Zelio Little Gracy

49,500 - 58,000
Range: 55-75 km
Check OffersLittle Gracy RangeAvan Xero Plus [2018-2022]vsLittle Gracy
Raftaar Galaxy

Raftaar Galaxy

51,900
Range: 100 km
Check OffersGalaxy RangeAvan Xero Plus [2018-2022]vsGalaxy
Lohia Oma Star

Lohia Oma Star

51,750
Range: 70 km
Check OffersOma Star RangeAvan Xero Plus [2018-2022]vsOma Star
Lohia Oma Star Li

Lohia Oma Star Li

51,750
Range: 70 km
Check OffersOma Star Li RangeAvan Xero Plus [2018-2022]vsOma Star Li
YUKIE Shiga

YUKIE Shiga

51,115
Range: 55-60 km
Check OffersShiga RangeAvan Xero Plus [2018-2022]vsShiga
Ujaas Energy eGo Li

Ujaas Energy eGo Li

53,880
Range: 75 km
Check OfferseGo Li RangeAvan Xero Plus [2018-2022]vseGo Li
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