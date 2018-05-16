AVAN MOTORS Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Mileage

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] price starts at ₹ 46,900 and goes up to ₹ 57,503 (Ex-showroom). Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] comes in 2 variants. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022]'s top variant is Xero Plus Dual Battery.