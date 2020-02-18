HT Auto

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus

46,900 - 66,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Specs

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Avan Xero Plus starts at Rs. 46,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus sits in the Electric

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Specifications and Features

Xero Plus Dual Battery
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Load Capacity
150 kg
Length
1800 mm
Width
680 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
800 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
100-110 km/charge
Max Speed
45 Kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
3 Speed Mode- (Low, Medium, High), Saftey Parking Brake Sensor, Rear Tail Box, Open Glove Box with Hook, Lockable Battery compartment
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
No
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Variants & Price List

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus price starts at ₹ 46,900 and goes upto ₹ 66,900 (Ex-showroom). Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus comes in 2 variants. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus top variant price is ₹ 57,503.

Xero Plus Single Battery
46,900* *Last Recorded Price
800 W
45 Kmph
50-60 km/charge
Xero Plus Dual Battery
57,503* *Last Recorded Price
800 W
45 Kmph
100-110 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

