Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Avan Xero Plus starts at Rs. 46,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus price starts at ₹ 46,900 and goes upto ₹ 66,900 (Ex-showroom). Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus comes in 2 variants. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus top variant price is ₹ 57,503.
Xero Plus Single Battery
₹46,900* *Last Recorded Price
800 W
45 Kmph
50-60 km/charge
Xero Plus Dual Battery
₹57,503* *Last Recorded Price
800 W
45 Kmph
100-110 km/charge