In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Hyundai i20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs i20 Comparison