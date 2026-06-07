In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|Grand i10 nios
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|16 to 27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-