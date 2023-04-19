In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M40i and BMW X4 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive, BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M40i vs X4 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m40i
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 86.5 Lakhs
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.49 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4