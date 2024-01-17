In 2024 Yamaha FZS 25 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
FZS 25 engine makes power and torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours.
The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
FZS 25 vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fzs 25
|R15s
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS
|18.6 PS PS