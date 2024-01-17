In 2024 Yamaha FZS 25 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Yamaha FZS 25 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZS 25 engine makes power and torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl. FZS 25 vs R15S Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fzs 25 R15s Brand Yamaha Yamaha Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 155 cc Power 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS 18.6 PS PS