Yamaha FZS 25 updated with two new colour options. Details here

The Yamaha FZ 25 model range will continue to source power from a 249cc air-cooled, SOHC, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 12:39 PM
Yamaha FZS 25 in Matte Black colour
Yamaha FZS 25 in Matte Black colour

Yamaha Motor India on Monday announced that it has updated its existing range of FZS 25 streetfighter with new colour options. The 250-cc motorcycle will be available in all-new Matte Copper and Matte Black colour options, while the FZ 25 variant will continue to be sold in Racing Blue and Metallic Black colours.

The FZS 25 model was earlier available in only three colour options - Patina Green, White-Vermillion and Dark Matt Blue. With the introduction of two new colour options, the model variant now comes in a total of five colour options. “We have launched the new colour schemes for the FZS 25 model variant to further build on its popularity. Going forward… the company will continue to offer more excitement to its target audience," said Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies.

Yamaha FZS 25 in Matte Copper
Yamaha FZS 25 in Matte Copper

The Yamaha FZ 25 model range will continue to source power from a 249cc air-cooled, SOHC, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine which is rated to churn out a maximum power output of 20.8 PS at 8000 rpm and a maximum torque of 20.1 Nm at 6000 rpm. The pricing of the range starts from 1,38,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The model range comes with features such as multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster, LED day time running lamp, Class D bi-functional LED headlight, under cowling, side stand with engine cut-off switch and dual-channel ABS, among others.

Recently, Yamaha Motor India launched the new DLX trim of the FZS-Fi motorcycle range under its ‘The Call of the Blue’ initiative. The new model has been updated with refreshed styling as well as features. It comes kitted with the company's Bluetooth Enabled Connect-X App and sources power from the same Blue Core, 149 cc engine. This engine has been rated to produce a peak power of 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm. It is backed up with 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 12:29 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha FZS 25 Yamaha Motor India Yamaha FZ 25 Yamaha
