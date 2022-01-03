Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi DLX launched at 1.18 lakh
The new 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi range continues to source power from the same Blue Core, 149 cc engine.
The new 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi range continues to source power from the same Blue Core, 149 cc engine.

2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi DLX launched at 1.18 lakh

2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 02:28 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Yamaha FZS-Fi model range has been updated with refreshed styling as well as features.

  • 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi Dlx is available in three new colours - Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red and Solid Gray.

Yamaha Motor India on Monday announced the launch of the new FZS-Fi model range including a new variant called FZS-Fi Dlx. While the 2022 FZS-Fi has been priced at 115,900, the new FZS-Fi Dlx trim has been priced at 118,900 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The company says the new FZS-Fi range has been introduced under its ‘The Call of the Blue’ initiative.

Similar Bikes

Essel Energy Get 1 (HT Auto photo)

Essel Energy Get 1


₹ 37,500* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Fzs-fi V3

149 cc
₹ 1.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Fzs 25 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Fzs 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bmw R 18 (HT Auto photo)

Bmw R 18

1802 cc
₹ 19.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Rayzr 125

66 kmpl|125 cc
₹ 69,860* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Fascino 125


₹ 70,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Fz-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Fz-fi V3

149 cc
₹ 99,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Fz-x (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Fz-x

149 cc
₹ 1.17 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Fz 25 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Fz 25

249 cc
₹ 1.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Mt-15

155 cc
₹ 1.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Yzf R15 V3 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Yzf R15 V3

155 cc
₹ 1.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The new FZS-Fi model has been updated with refreshed styling as well as features. The new model range will be made available at all the authorized Yamaha Dealerships from the second week of January.

(Also Read: Best two-wheelers tested in 2021: From Suzuki Hayabusa to Yamaha Aerox 155)

Both the new Yamaha FZS-Fi models come kitted with the company's Bluetooth Enabled Connect-X App. Other feature highlights include LED tail lights, with the addition of LED flashers on the FZS-Fi Dlx variant. The latter is offered in three colour options Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red and Solid Gray. It also gets coloured alloy wheels and a two-level single seat with dual tone colours. 

The new 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi range continues to source power from the same Blue Core, 149 cc engine. This engine has been rated to produce a peak power of 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm. It is backed up with 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm.

(Also Read: Top scooters launched in India in 2021: Yamaha Aerox 155 to TVS Jupiter 125)

“Under The Call of the Blue initiative, we will continue to reach out to our customers and upgrade our product range to meet their evolving needs. One such upgrade is the launch of FZS-FI Dlx model which is based on our customer’s feedback. The 3rd generation of the FZ 150 cc range has witnessed huge success as it proves to be the perfect combination of style and performance for the Indian youth. The launch of the FZS-FI Dlx variant will enhance the premium appeal of the FZ model range further as the all-LED lighting setup makes the FZS-FI Dlx & FZS-FI more modern, and the striking colour combinations on the FZS-FI Dlx with Led Flashers truly reflect the global spirit of Yamaha Racing," Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.

  • First Published Date : 03 Jan 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue