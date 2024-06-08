HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesVegatron vs iQube

Rowwet Vegatron vs TVS iQube

In 2024 Rowwet Vegatron or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Vegatron Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Vegatron up to 100 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 60-150 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube in 1 colour.
Vegatron vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegatron Iqube
BrandRowwetTVS
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge60-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hrs.2 Hrs.

Filters
Vegatron
Rowwet Vegatron
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start Buttion-
Motor Power
2 kW4.4 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.2 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah2.2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,29,6971,25,186
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,17,299
RTO
01,500
Insurance
4,6976,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7872,690
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range
Cons
Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

iQube Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Chetaknull | Electric | Automatic1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Chetak vs iQube Electric
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Pronull | Electric | Automatic1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 Pro vs iQube Electric
Hindustan Times
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs 450x
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 X vs iQube Electric
Hindustan Times
Vida V1null | Electric | Automatic97.8 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
V1 vs iQube Electric
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Chetaknull | Electric | Automatic1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Chetak vs iQube Electric

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The iQube has been doing pretty well in the Indian market since it was updated.
    TVS iQube electric scooter recalled for pre-emptive inspection. Here's why
    8 Jun 2024
    TVS' Italian expansion is managed through its branch office, TVS Motor Italia, led by Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari.
    TVS enters Italian market, plans to launch ICE & EV two-wheelers
    16 May 2024
    The TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery pack option comes with a claimed top speed of 75 kmph, while the iQube ST with 3.4 kWh battery pack can get to a claimed top speed of 78 kmph
    TVS iQube now comes in two new battery pack options. Check details
    13 May 2024
    TVS will offer the iQube electric scooters in five variants with three choices of battery pack. The prices start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85,000 and go up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh.
    TVS unveils iQube with 2.2-kwh battery, to start delivery of ST variant soon
    20 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     