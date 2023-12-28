Saved Articles

Odysse Electric Evoqis vs Tork Motors Kratos

In 2024 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kratos
Tork Motors Kratos
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3000 W7500 w
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,50,0001,42,187
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,0001,32,499
RTO
01,500
Insurance
08,188
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2243,056

