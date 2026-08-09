In 2026 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse or Indian Roadmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power and torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm. On the other hand, Roadmaster engine makes power & torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Chieftain Dark Horse vs Roadmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chieftain dark horse
|Roadmaster
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 32 Lakhs
|₹ 43.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.54 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|122 PS PS
|74 PS PS