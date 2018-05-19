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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harley davidson softail Sportster s
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 15.25 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1746 cc1252 cc
Power-122.3 PS PS

Filters
Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L11.8 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm90 mm
Length
2320 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1520 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L-
Kerb Weight
297 kg228 kg
Dry Weight
291 kg-
Height
680 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/80-16Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Revolution Max 1250T
Stroke
111 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc1252
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm105 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Console
Digital-
Display
Yes4 Inch TFT
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88918,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00016,49,000
RTO
1,22,0001,31,920
Insurance
37,63943,717
Accessories Charges
15,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53739,218

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