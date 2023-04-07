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HomeCompare BikesHeritage Classic [2024] vs Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] vs Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Pan America 1250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heritage classic [2024] Pan america 1250
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 27.19 Lakhs₹ 24.64 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl18.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1252 cc
Power95.1 PS PS152.2 PS PS

Filters
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Special
₹24.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Rear Suspension View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l21.2 L
Length
2415 mm2270 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1585 mm
Kerb Weight
330 kg258 kg
Height
1370 mm807 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm850 mm
Width
930 mm965 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-170/60R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
340.2 km385 km
Max Speed
177 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm152.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm128 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1252 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight? 114Revolution™ Max 1250
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm105 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustmentLinkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound damping
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can covers47mm inverted fork with compression, rebound and spring preload adjustability. Aluminum fork triple clamps.
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Range IndicatorDRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM, HILL HOLD CONTROL, Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes6.8 inch TFT
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,03027,17,628
Ex-Showroom Price
27,19,00024,64,000
RTO
2,17,5201,97,120
Insurance
60,51056,508
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,41758,412

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