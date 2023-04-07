In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Pan America 1250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Pan america 1250
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|₹ 24.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|18.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|152.2 PS PS