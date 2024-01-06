Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Heritage Classic vs Harley Davidson Road King

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis ...Read More

Filters
Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic BS6
₹21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harley Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Milwaukee-Eight 107
Stroke
114 mm111.1 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:110.0:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1745 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102 mm100 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,89,84229,97,973
Ex-Showroom Price
21,49,00026,99,000
RTO
1,71,9202,15,920
Insurance
47,43256,063
Accessories Charges
21,49026,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
51,36764,438

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    Noida Traffic Police has launched a special road safety campaign during which 3,400 vehicles were issued challan for traffic violations in a day.
    Noida Police launches road safety campaign, issues traffic challan to 3,400 in a day
    5 Jan 2024
    UP government has directed its officials to plug the cuts on national highways in the state as well as monitor so that such cuts do not recur in future.
    UP government to close all illegal cuts on national highways to avert accidents
    7 Jan 2024
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
    3 Sept 2022
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     