In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Price starts at Rs 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Harley Davidson Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 150 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Heritage Classic in 5 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Road King in 3 colours. The Harley Davidson Heritage Classic mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less