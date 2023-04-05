Hero MotoCorp gifts modified Harley-Davidson Road King to paraplegic employee

Hero MotoCorp presented a purpose-built Harley-Davidson Road King to the company's Deputy Manager Chitra Zutshi, who has been paraplegic since birth. The motorcycle was presented to her at an event at the company's Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan by Chairman Pawan Munjal. A video of Zutshi driving the motorcycle at the testing track of CIT has been shared by Harley.

She rode the bike for the first time under the supervision of an expert and was also provided with training to be able to control the units which are to be operated by hands. She was also taught to keep her vehicle under control in unexpected situations. The moment of riding the Harley was like a dream come true for her. “I still can't describe that feeling. It's just sinking in," she said.

The motorcycle was modified by mounting two auxiliary wheels at the rear to stabilize the ride, making it fit for Chitra's special requirements. While presenting the keys of the motorcycle to Zutshi, Hero MotoCorp's Munjal promised her that he would ride pillion with her on his next trip to CIT.

The story of Zutshi owning her own Harley Road King began when her dream led her to enter the ‘World’s Best Job’ contest launched by Hero MotoCorp in October of 2022, for a brand manager's position in its Harley-Davidson Business Unit. Zutshi made it through to the final 13 contestants and later became a part of the team at Hero MotoCorp.

At the time, one of the tasks between her and her dream job was the motorcycle riding skills challenge but she could not participate in that test for obvious reasons, although she did get to ride pillion. However, it was nothing close to the experience of gripping a chrome-laden handlebar and controlling her own ride.

This led the team at Hero MotoCorp to take up a challenge, in line with its mission to ‘Create, Collaborate and Inspire’. The team then took the help of Rajputana Customs to create Zutshi's dream bike with a solution that could enable her to control her own ride.

Notably, Hero MotoCorp has been handling Harley-Davidson's sales and service operations in India since 20 November 2022.

