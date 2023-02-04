HT Auto
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Modified Into A Vintage Cruiser By Eimor Customs

Royal Enfield Classic 500 modified into a vintage cruiser by Eimor Customs

When it comes to custom motorcycles or modified motorcycles, Royal Enfield is the brand that one will hear the most. This is because shops prefer to work on them because they are easier to work on and can be modified into different body styles. Here is a Royal Enfield Classic 500 which has been modified by Eimor Customs. It is called “Allura" because the shop believes that the motorcycle can allure anyone.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2023, 17:15 PM
The Allura is based on a 2013 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Desert Storm.
Eimor Customs has customized a 2013 Royal Enfield Classic 500. 
They call it Allura and is customized to have a vintage look. 
The motorcycle now gets a rider seat and the pillion seat with spring-type arrangement.
There are new tail lamp and turn indicators as well. 
The front headlamp has also been replaced with a new smaller unit that gets a grille.
Apart from the fuel tank, the motorcycle is finished in matte jet black. 
There are new grips on offer as well. 
Overall the motorcycle now has a vintage look as compared to the regular Desert Storm Classic 500.
The stock spoked wheels have been replaced with 16-inch ones. 
The client wanted to not only  reduce the height but also to give the bike a rebirth, a new look and feel.
The ignition has been shifted to the oval box on the right side.
The fuel tank gets a glossy paint scheme with gold leaf work. 
There is a small plack that says for whom the motorcycle was customized for. 
The Allura is based on a 2013 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Desert Storm.
Eimor Customs has customized a 2013 Royal Enfield Classic 500. 
Eimor Customs has customized a 2013 Royal Enfield Classic 500. 
They call it Allura and is customized to have a vintage look. 
They call it Allura and is customized to have a vintage look. 
The motorcycle now gets a rider seat and the pillion seat with spring-type arrangement.
The motorcycle now gets a rider seat and the pillion seat with spring-type arrangement.
There are new tail lamp and turn indicators as well. 
There are new tail lamp and turn indicators as well. 
The front headlamp has also been replaced with a new smaller unit that gets a grille.
The front headlamp has also been replaced with a new smaller unit that gets a grille.
Apart from the fuel tank, the motorcycle is finished in matte jet black. 
Apart from the fuel tank, the motorcycle is finished in matte jet black. 
There are new grips on offer as well. 
There are new grips on offer as well. 
Overall the motorcycle now has a vintage look as compared to the regular Desert Storm Classic 500.
Overall the motorcycle now has a vintage look as compared to the regular Desert Storm Classic 500.
The stock spoked wheels have been replaced with 16-inch ones. 
The stock spoked wheels have been replaced with 16-inch ones. 
The client wanted to not only  reduce the height but also to give the bike a rebirth, a new look and feel.
The client wanted to not only  reduce the height but also to give the bike a rebirth, a new look and feel.
The ignition has been shifted to the oval box on the right side.
The ignition has been shifted to the oval box on the right side.
The fuel tank gets a glossy paint scheme with gold leaf work. 
The fuel tank gets a glossy paint scheme with gold leaf work. 
There is a small plack that says for whom the motorcycle was customized for. 
There is a small plack that says for whom the motorcycle was customized for. 

The customization shop took a 2013 Royal Enfield Desert Storm 500 that was provided by the client, the person was using it for his personal use. The person had ridden the motorcycle for 5,000 km in 5 years and he found it difficult with the height and manoeuvring. The requirement was not only to reduce the height but also to give the bike a rebirth, a new look and feel.

Speaking of looks, the motorcycle now has a vintage look to it. There are big mudguards and their arrangement looks very similar to the one found on Indian motorcycles. The shop is now using 16-inch spoked wheels and 120-section tyres.

Eimor Customs have not made any changes to the engines. However, there is a new exhaust.
The stock headlight casing was also removed and a smaller headlamp with a grille was fitted. A separate casing for the speedometer and fuel gauge was made. The ignition has been shifted to the oval box on the right side. The turn indicators and the tail lamp are also now after-market ones.

The new Tank looks beautiful with the sides sliced off. Both the rider seat and the pillion seat has been made into a spring-type arrangement. The backrest with the pillion seat is also in a similar shape to the mudguard stays. Then there is the exhaust which is also new.

This extensively modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will grab your attention

What stands out about this motorcycle is its unique paint job. The fuel tank looks apart with the sides sliced off. The tank is now finished in a glossy finish with vintage-styled gold leaf work while the rest of the body is finished in matte jet black.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2023, 17:15 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 500 Desert Storm Customized motorcycles Modified motorcycles
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

