Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCrayon Envy vs Kollegio Neo

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy vs Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Crayon Envy
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
Envy VRLA
₹53,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kollegio Neo
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo
Lithium Ion
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph24 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00057,870
Ex-Showroom Price
53,00055,790
RTO
02,080
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,243

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been fetching 17,000 bookings every month, beating other SUVs from the brand.
    Mahindra Scorpio beats XUV700, Thar, XUV300 and other siblings. Here's how
    12 Nov 2023
    Mahindra's SUV range continues to garner robust demand with over 2.81 lakh open bookings across the lineup
    Over 2.8 lakh pending orders for Mahindra SUVs. This model garners highest demand
    5 Aug 2023
    Mahindra Bolero Neo is the latest product from the car maker and its main claim to fame is its affordable pricing and robust drive traits.
    Mahindra Bolero Neo drive impressions: Few frills, much skills off beaten path
    21 Nov 2023
    The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance complies with the AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B ambulance segment in the country.
    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance launched with host of medical equipment; priced at 14 lakh
    20 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions
    17 Jul 2021
    View all
     