BMW S 1000 XR or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs 21.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 150 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Road King in 3 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 14.9 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.