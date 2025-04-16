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Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Hero Super Splendor XTEC

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Super splendor xtec
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 84,448
Mileage47.5 kmpl69 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc124.7 cc
Power14 PS PS10.84 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
2055 mm2042 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1267 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg122 kg
Height
1060 mm1092 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm793 mm
Width
765 mm729 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km720 km
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc124.7 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI EngineAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multi Plate
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional fork5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.TFT Screen
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,09898,284
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,14484,448
RTO
8,9427,056
Insurance
7,0126,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,112

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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