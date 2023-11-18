In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less