In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours.
Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour.
The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl.
