E Star vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star Eeva zx [2022-2025] Brand Avon Zelio Price ₹ 60,000 ₹ 59,000 Range 65 km/charge 60-120 km/charge Battery Capacity - 28 Ah Charging Time - 6-8 hrs.

In 2026 Avon E Star or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.