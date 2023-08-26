In 2023 Ampere Reo or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ampere Reo or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price). Reo engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Reo has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less