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Ampere Reo vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Ampere Reo or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Reo has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Reo vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo Grazia
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 59,900₹ 60,539
Range70-80 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Reo
Ampere Reo
Li Plus
₹59,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Reo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1260 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
1.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,33787,979
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90075,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
3,4376,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3611,891

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