Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 08 Nov 2024, 14:57 PM
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 has returned with a five-star safety rating at the recent Global NCAP crash tests. The sedan has secured five-star rating in adult occupant protection test while in child safety test it scored four-star rating.