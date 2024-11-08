The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire set for battle!

Published Nov 08, 2024

With over 27 lakh Dzire on Indian roads since 2008, the sedan's popularity is well-established. But what does the fourth-gen model bring to the fore?

Plenty of changes on the outside, feature additions in the cabin and a new motor under the hood - the Dzire is raring for an even more intense fight...

The face has received a compete makeover with sleeker LED headlights, LED fog lamps and a revised grille

The alloy design on the 15-inch wheels has been updated

The LED taillights are new for the model

There is also a lip spoiler on top of the trunk lid of the new Dzire

For the first time on Dzire, there is now a shark-fin antenna

In the cabin, Maruti has equipped Dzire with an electronically-operated sunroof. This feature is an established crowd-puller

The feature list also includes a wireless phone charging pad, a 9-inch infotainment screen...

...360-degree camera, cruise control, Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System and more

Rear-passengers inside the Dzire continue to get AC vents but now also have two phone-charging USB sockets

Powering the latest Dzire is the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor that has been borrowed from the latest Swift. There is the option to choose CNG version as well
There are also two transmission choices available on the newest Dzire - 5-speed manual or an AMT unit. For much more on the 2024 Dzire...
