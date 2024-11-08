The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire set for battle!

With over 27 lakh Dzire on Indian roads since 2008, the sedan's popularity is well-established. But what does the fourth-gen model bring to the fore?
Plenty of changes on the outside, feature additions in the cabin and a new motor under the hood - the Dzire is raring for an even more intense fight...
The face has received a compete makeover with sleeker LED headlights, LED fog lamps and a revised grille
The alloy design on the 15-inch wheels has been updated
The LED taillights are new for the model
There is also a lip spoiler on top of the trunk lid of the new Dzire
For the first time on Dzire, there is now a shark-fin antenna
In the cabin, Maruti has equipped Dzire with an electronically-operated sunroof. This feature is an established crowd-puller
The feature list also includes a wireless phone charging pad, a 9-inch infotainment screen...
...360-degree camera, cruise control, Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System and more
Rear-passengers inside the Dzire continue to get AC vents but now also have two phone-charging USB sockets
Powering the latest Dzire is the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor that has been borrowed from the latest Swift. There is the option to choose CNG version as well