Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV

Hello! If you're considering switching to an electric vehicle (EV) in India, there are several factors you should keep in mind before making the switch. One of the main factors to consider is the cost of EVs in India. EVs can be more expensive than gas-powered vehicles. For instance, the Tata Nexon starts at around ₹ 6.99 lahks (ex-showroom), but the Nexon EV has a higher price tag. However, the Indian government provides a subsidy of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh for first-time electric car buyers under the FAME-II scheme, which can help reduce the cost.

By: HT Auto Desk

Updated on: