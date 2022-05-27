HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Bmw I4: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Buy One

BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one

BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market. Here is a look at 10 things one should know before buying one.
By : Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 27 May 2022, 03:58 PM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw I4
Electric | Automatic
₹ 60 - 80 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 - 1.16 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 03:58 PM IST
TAGS: i4 BMW i4 BMW BMW India iX BMW iX Electric car Electric vehicle EVs Electric SUV Electric sedan
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Dubai Police now has patrol car service to protect your villas
Dubai Police now has patrol car service to protect your villas
2022 Hyundai Tucson appears on India website ahead of official launch
2022 Hyundai Tucson appears on India website ahead of official launch
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
Tata Motors creates record, files for a total of 125 patents in FY22
Tata Motors creates record, files for a total of 125 patents in FY22
Toyota, world's largest car maker, cuts production plan for June yet again
Toyota, world's largest car maker, cuts production plan for June yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city