The year 2020 witnessed some very significant launches in the two-wheeler category. From street motorcycles to heavyweight cruisers, the Indian two-wheeler market saw various important launches despite the challenges thrown by the pandemic. Here's a list of the top bike launches of 2020.

Honda Hornet 2.0:

Honda recently introduced the Hornet 2.0 in the Indian market. It is a successor to the CB Hornet 160R which was originally introduced in 2015 but was taken down earlier this year due to the stringent BS 6 emission norms which came into action from April 1st. The new Hornet comes updated from inside out featuring a new engine, chassis and features. It is currently priced at ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero Xtreme 160R:

While the Xtreme 160R was slated for the early 2020 launch, the pandemic forced India's biggest two-wheeler maker to delay the event by a few months. It was later on introduced around mid-2020. The homegrown two-wheeler maker has also announced that it will increase the pricing of its products from January 1st, so expect the bike to cost more in the immediate future in comparison to its current retail price of ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Meteor 350:

The Meteor 350 was launched in India last month (November). It comes based on a completely new frame, engine and suspension. It is a very significant product from the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker as it is going to serve as the base for a number of future bikes from the company. It is also the first-ever Royal Enfield motorcycle to have received Tripper turn-by-turn navigation feature.

Honda H'Ness CB350:

Honda launched a rival to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in the form of H'Ness (pronounced as Highness) CB350. It retails from the company's premium chain of dealerships - Big Wing and is currently priced in the bracket of ₹1.85 lakh - ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Dominar 250:

The Dominar 250 was launched in the first quarter of 2020. It is a more affordable version of the original Dominar 400 motorcycle. It comes based on the KTM 250's platform and hence shares a number of technical bits from its Austrian counterpart. It has been currently priced at ₹1.65 lakh (Ex-showroom).