Home Two-wheelers Yamaha YZF-R25 updated with new stealthy colour options for 2022

Yamaha YZF-R25 updated with new stealthy colour options for 2022

The YZF-R25 is a higher-spec and more powerful version of the R15 sold in India. Yamaha Motor India may never launch the R25 in the country. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 03:33 PM
Save for the introduction of the new paint option, there is no other update on the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25.

Yamaha has rolled out the updated YZF-R25 motorcycle for the Indonesian markets. After Indonesia, the bike is also scheduled to reach other Asian markets soon. It has been priced at IDR 68,675,000 (equivalent to 3.59 lakh) in Indonesia.

It is a rival to the likes of the KTM RC390, and Kawasaki Ninja 300.

The motorcycle has been introduced with new paint schemes including a stealthy-looking Metallic Black. Apart from this, the company has also introduced a tweaked Racing Blue option which now combines matte black on the side fairing and blue wheels to complete the look. 

(Also Read: Yamaha FZS 25 updated with two new colour options. Details here)

 It continues to feature the same engine and mechanicals as before. It gets a 250cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces 36 bhp of maximum power and 22.6Nm of peak torque. The engine continues to come mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. 

Some of the key features of the Yamaha YZF-R25 include its twin-pod LED headlight setup, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, digital instrument cluster, a muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, split-style seats, and an LED taillight.

The suspension kit packs the same upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock unit, while the braking duties are handled by single discs on both wheels. 

(Also Read: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022)

As far as the India launch goes, the bike will not be introduced in the country anytime soon. Meanwhile, Yamaha is also developing a whacky-looking leaning four-wheeled vehicle. Past spy images show a completely different mode of transport by the Japanese motorcycle maker. (More details here)

 

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 03:31 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha India Yamaha YZF-R25 Yamaha R15 YZF R25
