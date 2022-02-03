Yamaha YZF-R25 updated with new stealthy colour options for 2022

The YZF-R25 is a higher-spec and more powerful version of the R15 sold in India. Yamaha Motor India may never launch the R25 in the country.

Yamaha has rolled out the updated YZF-R25 motorcycle for the Indonesian markets. After Indonesia, the bike is also scheduled to reach other Asian markets soon. It has been priced at IDR 68,675,000 (equivalent to ₹3.59 lakh) in Indonesia.

It is a rival to the likes of the KTM RC390, and Kawasaki Ninja 300.

The motorcycle has been introduced with new paint schemes including a stealthy-looking Metallic Black. Apart from this, the company has also introduced a tweaked Racing Blue option which now combines matte black on the side fairing and blue wheels to complete the look.

It continues to feature the same engine and mechanicals as before. It gets a 250cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces 36 bhp of maximum power and 22.6Nm of peak torque. The engine continues to come mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission.

Some of the key features of the Yamaha YZF-R25 include its twin-pod LED headlight setup, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, digital instrument cluster, a muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, split-style seats, and an LED taillight.

The suspension kit packs the same upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock unit, while the braking duties are handled by single discs on both wheels.

As far as the India launch goes, the bike will not be introduced in the country anytime soon. Meanwhile, Yamaha is also developing a whacky-looking leaning four-wheeled vehicle. Past spy images show a completely different mode of transport by the Japanese motorcycle maker. (More details here)

