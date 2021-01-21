New patents unearthed by the media from the Land of the Rising Sun delineates that Yamaha Motor is developing a futuristic leaning four-wheeled vehicle. Given the 'four-wheels,' it may not be certified as a motorcycle but at the same time, it is not a car either. The patents show a potential new vehicle for a completely different mode of transport, which is unlike anything seen till date.

In detail, the seating arrangement on the vehicle is hinterland between a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler. It also seems to be equipped with quite a futuristic-looking steering wheel arrangement which draws inspiration from an aircraft.

It seems to be equipped with quite a futuristic-looking steering wheel arrangement. (Image Courtesy: Super Huge Crayfish.jp)

Detailed readers might find similarities in its front end which comes based on the MW-Vision concept that broke cover at the Tokyo Show some time back. Also, a battery-driven powertrain may also be a possibility in this case, but how the current architecture fits the battery is the biggest question in such a case. However, the vehicle is in an early development stage, while the later progress is expected to introduce major changes to the overall frame and structure which may likely come kitted with an electric heart. The company might pack the cells within the floor which will also aid the lower center of gravity.

For the record, Yamaha also has a long-standing partnership with one of the biggest carmakers on the planet - Toyota. In case the concept becomes too ridicule for the motorcycle community, it can also take shape as one of Toyota's own creations, which is also a possibility.