2025 Yamaha YZF-R3 gets new features and updates. Check what it offers

The latest R3 sports bike features a wide range of cosmetic and feature upgrades
The updated model wears aggressive side fairings that bring a much sportier appeal
The new R3 gets a new front design with sharp LED DRLs and a projector headlamp
There is a new LCD console onboard but the R3's rivals have moved up to TFT units
The 2025 Yamaha R3 is fitted with KYB USD forks with 130mm travel in the front
The rear end gets a monoshock and a swingarm with travel limited to 125 mm
The 321 cc parallel-twin is carried over with 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque.
Braking duties are handled by discs on either end with dual-channel ABS
While details are unclear, the new R3 is expected to arrive in India in 2025 as a CBU
As a CBU, it will have a high price tag. The outgoing model was priced at ₹4.65 lakh