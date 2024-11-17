Is your car cleaner causing damage? 5 mistakes you need to avoid

Your car is more than just a way to get from point A to point B, it's a reflection of your style and an investment you want to keep in top condition. While regular cleaning is essential for maintaining your vehicle's appearance, some cleaning practices may do more harm than good. Surprisingly, some of these mistakes might even be made by your trusted car cleaner. These errors can range from using the wrong techniques of painting your car to neglecting important details about your car's paint and interior.

Here are five of the most common ways that an unwitting car cleaner might actually harm your vehicle. Understanding these pitfalls will help make sure your car stays in top shape and you maintain that showroom shine for years to come.